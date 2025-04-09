Wetherspoons has begun recruiting for the 120 jobs it says it will be creating with the opening of its first pub in the Isle of Man.
Perks include a bonus scheme and discounted food, drink and hotel accommodation.
Wetherspoons confirmed on March 31 that it will be taking over the premises of the former 1886 Bar and Grill on Regent Street in Douglas.
The budget pub giant’s debut Manx soil is expected to have a noticeable impact on the local hospitality scene.
Wetherspoons is looking to recruit 120 jobs in all areas including front of house, cleaners and cellar duties.
All existing staff from 1886 have been offered roles.
A full four-week training programme - delivered both on and off-island - will be given to all staff, who will also be eligible for Wetherspoon’s established employee benefits package.
An advert on the government’s job search website said full and part-time jobs are available with good rates of pay.
It adds: ‘What we can offer you is: free meal and drink while on shift, 20% discount on all food, drinks and hotel accommodation (for up to three guests) when not working.’
Those working between the hours of midnight and 5.59am will receive an extra £1 per hour and a bonus scheme is available which can earn you up to 19% of your pay.
Guaranteed hours and variable hours contracts are available. Experience is not essential as full training will be given.
Anyone interested in a position as the new pub is asked to email jobs@1886, com for further information.