The Isle of Man is preparing to welcome King Charles III today (Tuesday) as he makes his first official visit to the Island since becoming monarch and Lord of Mann.
Road closures have been in place across parts of Douglas since 6am, with final preparations now under way ahead of the King's arrival later today.
His Majesty's programme is due to begin at around 12.30pm with a special sitting of Tynwald at the Legislative Buildings on Bucks Road.
His address will continue a tradition established by Queen Elizabeth II during her first visit as Lord of Mann in 1955.
Following the special sitting, the King is expected to meet members of the public during a walkabout along Bucks Road.
The King is also expected to attend a private garden party at Government House.
The royal visit will then move to Douglas Promenade, where at around 1.50pm His Majesty will visit the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway as it celebrates its 150th anniversary.
During the engagement, the King will meet members of the tramway team, learn about the operation of the world's oldest horse-drawn passenger tramway and see its historic tramcars and working horses.
He will also greet members of the public gathered at Strathallan Crescent before boarding No. 18, the world's oldest horse tram still in service, for a short journey to the foot of Summer Hill. The tram will be pulled by Bobby, a 16-year-old Clydesdale.
While Buckingham Palace and the Isle of Man Government have so far announced only the public engagements in Douglas, Isle of Man Today understands the King is expected to undertake a further visit elsewhere on the island before departing later in the day. Details of that engagement have not yet been made public.
People hoping to catch a glimpse of the King are being urged to arrive in good time, with warm and sunny weather forecast.
A number of temporary road closures, parking restrictions and changes to bus and rail services remain in force throughout the day, while marine restrictions and temporary drone restrictions are also in place.