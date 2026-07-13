Bus Vannin has announced a series of diversions and temporary timetable changes ahead of King Charles III's visit to the Isle of Man on Tuesday.
The changes have been introduced to coincide with road closures across Douglas as the King makes his first official visit to the island as Lord of Mann.
To facilitate the visit, several roads in Douglas will be closed between 6am and 6pm, with Bus Vannin warning passengers to expect disruption throughout the day.
Prospect Hill will be closed between the Athol Street and Circular Road junctions from 6am until 6pm, or until traffic management equipment has been removed.
As a result, all departures from Lord Street that would normally travel via Ridgeway Street to Bucks Road or Westmoreland Road will instead divert via Hope Street, St George's Street and Circular Road.
The affected services are the 3, 12, 12A, 22, 22H, 25, 25B, 25H, 4B, 14B and 14C.
Passengers are advised to use the temporary stops at Hanover House and Clinches House instead of Ridgeway Street and Prospect Hill.
For buses arriving in Douglas, services travelling via Peel Road will divert through Lord Street and Ridgeway Street before terminating at Victoria Street, while buses approaching from Bucks Road will instead use Circular Road, St George's Street, Athol Street and Lord Street.
Alternative alighting points will be available near the Hope Street junction, on Circular Road and outside the former Hanover Street School. Bus Vannin has confirmed diverted services will not stop on Ridgeway Street.
On the eastern side of the capital, Douglas Promenade will be closed between Summerhill and Port Jack from 6am until 6pm, or until barriers have been removed.
Services travelling towards Onchan, including the 1H, 2, 2A, 11, 11A and school buses, will divert via Summerhill and Summerhill Road before rejoining their normal routes at the Manx Arms.
Meanwhile, buses travelling from Onchan towards Douglas, including the 1, 2, 2A, 12 and 12A, will operate via Imperial Terrace, Strathallan Road and Summerhill before returning to Queens Promenade.
During the diversions, bus stops at Royal Terrace, Falkland Drive, the Royal Avenue Glen entrance and Royal Avenue will not be served. The Manx Arms will operate as the alternative stop.
To help passengers travel during the closures, Bus Vannin will also operate a minibus shuttle between Blackberry Lane football ground and Summerhill throughout the day.
The operator said normal routes would resume as soon as the Department of Infrastructure confirms traffic management equipment has been removed.
The King's visit will begin with a special sitting of Tynwald, where he will address members in his role as Lord of Mann before responding to a Loyal Address and meeting members of the public outside the Legislative Buildings.
He will later attend a garden party at Government House before travelling to Douglas Promenade to mark the 150th anniversary of the Douglas Bay Horse Tramway, where he is expected to meet tram staff, unveil a commemorative plaque and take a short journey aboard one of the horse trams while greeting well-wishers.
Tuesday's visit will be the King's first to the Isle of Man since acceding to the throne and his first official visit as Lord of Mann.