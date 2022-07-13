Cricket: Isle of Man beat Serbia to claim second win in Finland

The Isle of Man’s George Burrows was man of the match versus Serbia ( ICC )

The Isle of Man’s fine start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Sub-Regional Europe Qualifier campaign in Finland continued on Wednesday with a 68-run win over Serbia.

Having triumphed in Tuesday’s opener against Cyprus, the islanders produced another fine all-round performance to defeat the Balkans.

Serbia won the toss and elected to field, but the Manx soon set about establishing a very defendable target of 165, thanks to another punchy innings from Crosby batsman George Burrows who top scored with 60 from 46 balls.

Burrows was ably assisted by Cronkbourne’s Nathan Knights and Peel and St John’s skipper Eddie Beard who both hit 27, the latter finishing not out as the Manx ended on 165/7 from their 20 overs.

Serbia never really got going in reply thanks to some fine bowling from the Isle of Man and finished on 97/7.

Pick of the Manx bowlers were captain Matthew Ansell and Chris Langford who both picked up two wickets.

Joe Burrows, Kieran Cawte and Jacob Butler mopped up the rest.