Dominic Herbertson has confirmed he’ll ride in all eight of the solo races at this year’s TT.
On Thursday, Dom confirmed he would be in a position to bring the newly formed Herbertson Road Racing Comapny (HRRC) to the TT.
Indeed, team principal of WTF Racing, Alan Gardner, has since supplied Herbertson with the stock Honda Fireblade he was due to ride to tackle the big bike races he’s set to start at number 13.
Dom said: ‘Obviously it came as a real shock when the [WTF Racing] team announced they were having to pull out this year, and a real shame for the whole team and crew, too.
‘They’d put in a huge amount of effort already, and I was just gutted for all the guys and girls involved.
‘Thankfully though, Alan [Gardner] has managed to pull all the strings for me to supply the big bike, and I couldn’t be more grateful. I would have loved to have come to the TT with the full team behind me, but I’m also excited to get back to my roots in running my own little set up, and really can’t wait to get going.
‘I also need to pay a huge thanks to everyone that’s got behind me. The support has been incredible and I’ll be doing my best to make sure we get the best results possible.’
In a further boost, Herbertson has secured a Ducati Panigale V2 to contest the two Supersport races, while he will ride for Melbray Racing in the two Supertwin TTs.