I thought I would take a look back at a few events from 2024 as we are already halfway through January 2025.
He has been an inspiration to many young people over the years, as was evident when he took to the track once more with hundreds following him.
His son Casper, himself an enthusiastic cyclist, tried to be first back.
Between 1996 and 2006, among other things, as ‘Minister of Fun,’ I chaired the TT organisation.
As a lifelong TT, Manx Grand Prix and Southern 100 fan, it was a great honour.
Obviously, the events encompass a roller coaster of emotions, one of which was when Joey Dunlop was killed in Estonia on July 2, 2000.
This had followed his three victories at the TT that year, including on the big Honda at age 48 when some didn’t believe it was possible. Is it really 25 years ago this year?
At the time, with a small team, I set about marking Joey’s contribution to the Isle of Man, the TT, and his humanitarian efforts from an Isle of Man perspective.
During 2024, the world said goodbye, as it does each year, to those who have contributed in so many ways.
I know I will miss some, for which I apologise.
From the political arena, a number of those who had made a significant impact included former US President Jimmy Carter, who had held office between 1977 and 1981; previous deputy Labour Party leader John Prescott, a former seaman who I met when he visited the island to witness the success of the IoM Shipping Register; Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland, whom ministers also met when he visited to discuss matters of mutual interest; Frank Field; and our own Eddie Lowey, who served on my department with me and oversaw from a political perspective our successful delivery, on time and in budget, of the NSC, Villa Marina redevelopment, and all-island sporting pitches.
The fondness in which Dave Myers, one of the ‘Hairy Bikers,’ was held showed vividly as the motorcycle community joined together on a run.
Hundreds of bikers travelled in convoy to his hometown of Barrow-in-Furness.
The Isle of Man connection here was that both he and his partner Si King had worked with us to promote the unique Isle of Man food offering at the Good Food Show and elsewhere. They both visited to film here.
From the world of music, Steve Harley of Cockney Rebel fame (’Come Up and See Me, Make Me Smile’) died in March. I saw him many years ago and then more recently.
David Soul, not only of Starsky and Hutch fame, also had two UK number one hits, ‘Don’t Give Up on Us Baby’ and ‘Silver Lady’, both of which I used towards the end of the evening at Allsorts Disco in the 1970s.
Kris Kristofferson, who I saw at the Royal Albert Hall, was a successful songwriter as well as a singer.
Melanie, remember her version of the Rolling Stones’ ‘Ruby Tuesday?’ She appeared at Woodstock in 1969.
Tragically, Liam Payne of One Direction passed away aged 31.
Quincy Jones, who produced Michael Jackson’s two most successful LPs, Thriller and Bad, had a stellar career after starting with Frank Sinatra.
Radio Two’s Steve Wright (who remembers Sunday Love Songs?) a DJ for more than 40 years who was one of my favourites.
Then there was Johnny Walker, who presented The Sounds of the Seventies and the rock show on BBC Radio Two and started as a DJ on pirate radio station Radio Caroline.
Annie Nightingale, the first female presenter on BBC Radio 1 from 1970, made her last broadcast in December 2023. She also presented The Old Grey Whistle Test - wasn’t that a great show? In the island, a real gentleman and accomplished DJ and presenter, Mike Buttell, also sadly passed away.
From acting, we lost Dame Maggie Smith, whose career over 70 years spanned stage, cinema, and television; Ian Lavender, the last of the Dad’s Army team (Pike, who was always put down with ‘You stupid boy!’ by Captain Mainwaring); another actor with a distinguished career, Donald Sutherland; Bernard Hill - remember The Boys from the Blackstuff? - and Timothy West, another classical actor who embraced TV roles and was married to Prunella Scales.
They latterly filmed some lovely documentaries together as her health sadly failed.
From sport, we said goodbye to David Wilkie, Geoff Capes, Ray Reardon, and Terry Griffiths.
Runner Rebecca Cheptegei was tragically murdered by her ex-partner in September aged 33.
JPR Williams, Sven-Göran Eriksson, Franz Beckenbauer, and Rob Burrow, after a brave fight against motor neurone disease supported by Kevin Sinfield over four and a half years, also passed away.
Last week, I mentioned some of the highlights from the Villa Marina and Gaiety Theatre.
As we head into 2025, we continue to see all sorts of quality entertainment in our national venues.
From February 7-15, the Douglas Choral Union presents Chicago.
Comedian Milton Jones appears on February 19, the IoM Boxing Academy has its latest show in the Royal Hall on February 22, Jack Savoretti is appearing two days later, followed by Russell Watson on February 26, and Iain Stirling on February 28 at the Gaiety, with Rockzilla at the Villa on the same night.
Bye Bye Baby, a celebration of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons, is on March 1, one of a number of events brought by R/S Promotions.
The Manx Operatic Society performs Everybody’s Talking About Jamie from March 14 to 22.
Fastlove, the George Michael tribute, is on March 14.
Comedian Al Murray stars on March 23, another comedian, George Lewis, at the Gaiety on March 27, Buddy Holly and the Cricketers on March 28, and Jack Dee on March 29.
Ben Fogle appears at the Villa on April 2, and comedian Maisie Adam on April 8.
Strictly winner Chris McCausland is at the Gaiety for two nights, April 11 and 12, but when I looked, he was nearly sold out- as is Gary Barlow on April 17 and 18 at the Villa.