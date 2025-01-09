From the political arena, a number of those who had made a significant impact included former US President Jimmy Carter, who had held office between 1977 and 1981; previous deputy Labour Party leader John Prescott, a former seaman who I met when he visited the island to witness the success of the IoM Shipping Register; Alex Salmond, former First Minister of Scotland, whom ministers also met when he visited to discuss matters of mutual interest; Frank Field; and our own Eddie Lowey, who served on my department with me and oversaw from a political perspective our successful delivery, on time and in budget, of the NSC, Villa Marina redevelopment, and all-island sporting pitches.