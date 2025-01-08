Robert Kissack, 22, tragically died after being struck by a car in the early hours of the morning on Sunday, December 29.
The inquest into Robert’s death was opened and adjourned on Wednesday at Douglas Courthouse which was attended by members of his family.
Coroner James Brooks said the driver and two passengers got out and tried to help resuscitate Robert, along with others. He was taken to Noble’s Hospital but sadly died a short time later.
In a statement read out at the inquest opening, Detective Chief Inspector Michelle McKillop confirmed the driver had been arrested and is currently on police bail while enquiries continue.
A postmortem confirmed Robert died of chest and head injuries after being struck by the car.
Mr Brooks said Robert’s body could be released to the family which will allow them to make funeral arrangements.
Mr Kissack, a member of Eastern Young Farmers, was remembered fondly by the Young Farmers community.
In a poignant tribute online, the organisation described him as a beloved character who embodied the spirit of the group.
‘We are absolutely heartbroken to learn of the sudden passing of a member of our Young Farmers family, Robert Kissack’, the statement read.
‘Robert was a character that lit up a room wherever he went and was always on hand for field day and show set-ups and everything else in between.
‘He embodied the spirit of Young Farmers, and there will never be another like him.
‘The biggest heart with a smile to match.
‘From our Young Farmers family, we send our heartfelt condolences to Robert's family and friends, of whom he had so many.’
The Creek Inn, Peel, a pub where Mr Kissack was a well-known, also shared its own tribute to the 22-year-old.
‘We are heartbroken to hear of the tragic loss of Rob Kissack’, the pub’s statement read: ‘Rob was a much-loved character in our community, known for his kindness, warmth, and infectious personality.
‘He left a lasting impression on everyone he met, and his passing is an unimaginable loss.
‘Our thoughts and deepest condolences go to Rob’s family, friends, and all those whose lives he touched.
‘The west of the island stands united in grief for someone who was truly one in a million.
‘Let us remember Rob for the light he brought to the lives of so many.’