The well-known retail hardware store, which operates in Douglas, Ramsey, Peel and Castletown, issued a statement today (Friday) firmly denying speculation that it plans to shut its southern branch.
The rumours surfaced amid continued controversy over the closure of Market Square to traffic all year round.
Last week, Castletown Commissioners were granted an order allowing the square to be closed to vehicles from March 1 to September 30 annually, following months of public meetings and debate.
Supporters argue that pedestrianisation has created a more attractive and safer environment, boosting footfall and making the area more suitable for events and visitors.
One trader previously described the move as the ‘final nail in the coffin’ for Castletown’s town centre.
Despite this, Jac Stores has made it clear it is standing firm.
In a strongly worded statement on Facebook, Managing Director Chris Blatcher addressed the speculation head-on, criticising the decision to close the square and reaffirming the company’s commitment to the town.
He said: ‘We have been hearing numerous rumours regarding the potential closure of our Castletown store, and we want to take this opportunity to set the record straight.
‘Despite the ongoing challenges posed by the current commissioners and the Minister for the DOI, who closed Market Square with no valid reason and negatively impacted our business, we want to reassure our customers that we are fully committed to Castletown and are not shutting the store.’
Mr Blatcher also praised the efforts of Jac Stores’ staff and encouraged customers to continue supporting the business.
He added: ‘Our dedicated teams across the island work tirelessly to meet the needs of everyone who visits our stores, and we appreciate their hard work and commitment.
‘We truly hope our customers continue to support us during these challenging times in Castletown, and we look forward to a positive change in leadership with the upcoming elections. New commissioners have the opportunity to restore some much-needed sense to the town.’
The ongoing Market Square debate has been a divisive issue in Castletown, with passionate views on both sides.
While some welcome the transformation into a pedestrian-friendly hub, others fear it will deter shoppers who rely on convenient parking.
The controversy surrounding the square has also had political fallout, with Commissioner Jimmy Cubbon resigning last month.
He cited the handling of the issue as having caused ‘significant toxicity, uncertainty and division’ within Castletown.
Last November a public meeting was held, with more than 100 residents and business owners raising concerns about the lack of communication from the local authority about the decision and the process.
The most prominent complaint was the perceived lack of consideration given to residents who have a disability and aren’t able to park safely in other areas of the town to access the shops.
The commissioners say they remain committed to supporting a ‘pedestrian-friendly’ town centre and will monitor the impact of the changes once the summer closure begins.