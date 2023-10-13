The family of Jamie Barrow have launched a fundraiser in his memory for donations to those who helped to search for him.
Jamie’s body was found off the coast of Ramsey earlier this month after he went missing in September.
His cousin Fay Lloyd-Howell said that ‘without the help and support of all of the volunteers, the lifeboat, the IOM constabulary and the dog rescue team. Jamie would not be able to be laid to rest next week’.
Fay said: ‘I, as Jamies cousin, have set up this fund up on behalf of Jamies mother Valerie Nelson who wishes to repay the kindness and effort of the various agencies and charities on the Island and we hope that you will consider this a worthwhile cause and donate accordingly. The funds will be split equally amongst them all.’