Preparations for the new rugby season continued on Friday evening with an ‘all-island’ friendly match at Ballafletcher.

More than 50 players from clubs across the island took part in a under-25s versus over-25s match, with the younger side triumphing 55-17.

The 12-try match saw Tony Quinn of Southern Nomads bag a hat-trick, joining Sam McCord of Douglas, Cam Findlay, Kieran Kneale, Josh Modin and Adam Dunlop on the scoresheet for the victors.

For the Overs, Rob Pease, Dickie Bell and Liam Kirkpatrick all crossed the whitewash.

- Douglas kick-off their Regional Two North West campaign with a trip to rivals Firwood Waterloo in Liverpool on September 7.

Widnes are the visitors to Port-e-Chee the following week, before an away trip to Greater Manchester outfit Eccles on September 21.

Vagabonds begin their Lancashire and Cheshire Three campaign with a home fixture against Ormskirk on September 7.