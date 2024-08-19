Preparations for the new rugby season continued on Friday evening with an ‘all-island’ friendly match at Ballafletcher.
More than 50 players from clubs across the island took part in a under-25s versus over-25s match, with the younger side triumphing 55-17.
For the Overs, Rob Pease, Dickie Bell and Liam Kirkpatrick all crossed the whitewash.
- Douglas kick-off their Regional Two North West campaign with a trip to rivals Firwood Waterloo in Liverpool on September 7.
Widnes are the visitors to Port-e-Chee the following week, before an away trip to Greater Manchester outfit Eccles on September 21.