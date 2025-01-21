In this month’s Isle of Man Arts Council column, arts engagement officer Jade Boylan tells us about the what we can look forward to throughout the organisation’s 60th anniversary year.
January is flying by, and it has already been a busy start to the year here at the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The collection features 10 stunning photographs taken by local photographers, both professional and amateur, showcasing creative events and venues on the island that have been funded and supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council.
These range from art exhibitions and public art, to theatre, dance and music. The stamps are now available to order online and are a perfect keepsake to celebrate the island’s vibrant artistic community.
As part of celebrations for the 60th anniversary year, the Isle of Man Arts Council will also be offering a variety of events across the island throughout 2025.
Building on our long-standing commitment to nurturing creativity, the Council has created a special ‘Extraordinary Events Fund’ to support innovative artistic ventures during this milestone year.
So far the Council has awarded funding for five Extraordinary Events to take place during 2025, including the ‘Museum of the Moon’ at Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel, the ‘Knox: Order and Beauty’ exhibition at the Manx Museum and the MADF 75th anniversary production ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ in the gardens of Government House.
A series of Shakespeare workshops in all of the island’s secondary schools will also take place, curated by RSC performers and industry professionals.
Applications for the Extraordinary Events fund are now closed, but applications for the general March funding round are open until February 14.
In addition to regular funding opportunities, the Council will be curating a series of exciting events of its own during the summer, bringing the community together for three unmissable evenings filled with music, entertainment and a vibrant atmosphere. Details of these events will be announced soon.
Looking ahead, we are also thrilled to confirm the return of the Isle of Man Arts Council annual lecture.
This flagship event, which brings leading creative voices to the island for one-night-only, will take place later this year. The guest speaker for 2025 is yet to be announced, so stay tuned for updates.
We will also be launching a new event later this year that aims to improve access to creative events on the island, ensuring everyone in our community can experience the transformative power of the arts.
As the celebrations continue throughout 2025, we invite everyone to join us in making this a year to remember.
From commemorative stamps to Extraordinary Events, the Isle of Man Arts Council is committed to fostering creativity and enriching lives across the island through the arts.
Whether you’re a local creative looking to launch a new project or a member of the public eager to experience something memorable, the Isle of Man Arts Council’s 60th anniversary promises to be a landmark year for arts and culture in the island.