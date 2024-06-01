Another day, another rain-caused delay at the TT.
Roads closed as planned at 10am, but some heavy showers have hit various points of the Mountain Course since.
Clerk of the Course Gary Thompson has therefore been forced to delay Saturday’s schedule as a result in the hope roads dry.
Updated schedule: Saturday, June 8
All roads now closed
1pm Monster Energy Supersport Race Two (two-laps)
2.15pm Rutter Legacy Lap
3.30pm Supertwin Race Two (two-laps)
5.45pm Senior TT (four-lap)
Roads open no later than 9.30pm