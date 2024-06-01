Roads will close around the Mountain Course this evening to allow the third race day of TT 2024 to get under way.
Rain earlier in the day has meant the day’s programme has been moved until tonight, with the planned Superstock race postponed until another day.
After a solo warm-up lap and sidecar shakedown, the day’s sole race, the three-lap Superbike TT, gets underway at 2.40pm
Revised schedule: Tuesday, June 4
4.45pm - Mountain Road Closes
6pm - All Roads Close
6.30pm - Solo Warm Up (1 lap)
6.45pm - Sidecar Shakedown (1 lap)
Roads are due open no later than 9.30pm