A trade union claims the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company has 'served notice to sack officers' who are refusing to agree to its planned new live aboard system.
A spokesman for Natilus International say the ferry firm have given some staff notice that their employment will be terminated after they refused to sign 'detrimental' contracts of employment. Earlier this week, it was revealed that members of the union - who are employed as officers by the Steam Packet - had voted in favour of taking industrial action against the company.
The news was the latest development in a long-running dispute between the union's members' and the Steam Packet over its attempt to adopt a ‘live aboard’ policy for its members of staff.
That announcement meant that from 6pm onwards on the December 27, ship officers responsible for delivering lifeline supplies and services to the island will not work any overtime and will refuse to work up to cover senior roles onboard.
Earlier today, the Steam Packet said it was still committed to striking a deal with Nautilus in the 'best interests of the officers it (the union) represents.'
However, Nautilus have tonight issued its own statement claiming the company had launched an 'active fire and rehire process' just days before Christmas.
Nautilus director of organising Martyn Gray said 'This is a shocking escalation by Steam Packet Company.
'While we always knew Steam Packet management were ambivalent towards our members work life balance and their personal lives, informing them that they will be sacked 3 days before Christmas is a new low for the company.
'It is now clear that while Steam Packet were stating publicly that they were open to discussions, they were planning to serve notice. These are not the actions of a responsible employer.
'Those who have been served notice are being punished for the company’s failure to engage in independent collective arbitration and for standing up against the bullying tactics of fire and rehire.
'Nautilus will continue with our planned industrial action commencing at 1800 on 27th December and will consider further action.
'It is shameful that the Manx public will likely face escalating consequences of Steam Packet’s poor management and unreasonable behaviour.'
In response, a spokesman for the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company said while it does not want to lose any of it officers, it feels that the lack of progress on negotiations, or 'any genuine attempt to achieve a resolution from Nautilus', has left it no choice but to take the 'least palatable option' to resolve the ongoing dispute.
The spokesman added: 'The company’s action is fair, legal and proportionate.
'Time and again the Company has avoided this course of action in order to give negotiations a fair chance to succeed.
'It has been made clear that the 1st January was a deadline for agreeing to a resolution.
'All officers are very welcome to agree to the single change in terms before 15th March or to take part in individual conciliation if they feel they are unable to live aboard for any reason.
'The company urges Nautilus to focus its efforts on achieving the best outcome for the officers it represents.'