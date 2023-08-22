The covered walkway that will take people to and from the boat to the new sea terminal in Liverpool has now been installed.
The government announced the news as part of its latest update on the much-delayed project which, it is hoped, will receive its first passengers next spring, more than two years after its initial completion date.
The government's latest update said: 'The Isle of Man Ferry Terminal in Liverpool recently saw the installation of the passenger access system, which will provide foot passengers with covered access to and from the boat from the terminal building.
Dr Allinson, Treasury Minister requested Tynwald to authorise the Treasury to apply a sum of up to £10 million from the general reserve to the capital contingency budget.
The cost of the ferry terminal has spiralled, initially predicted to cost £25 million, but since 2019, the amount budgeted for the project has increased to £70 million before the most recent request for further funding.