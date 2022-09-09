Queen and Prince Philip on Ramsey Town Hall balcony in 1955 (Photo: imuseum/PG/6677) ()
Schools will be open today as normal.
Some parents have asked whether they should send their children to school.
While some private businesses, such as Okell’s Inns’ pubs, have decided to close as a mark of respect following the Queen’s death, state-run organisations are expected to carry on as normal.
Flags on government buildings have been lowered to half-mast.
Next week’s scheduled Tynwald sitting is likely to be postponed or changed.
The Queen’s state funeral is expected to take place at Westminster Abbey in less than two weeks. The exact day will be confirmed by Buckingham Palace.
That day is likely to be made a bank holiday.