The Isle of Man is beginning to return to some sort of normality after Storm Eowyn caused a ‘major incident’ to be declared on Friday morning.

Gusts of more than 100mph were recorded on Snaefell, while winds topped more than 80mph elsewhere bringing down countless trees and forcing many island roads to be blocked.

Nevertheless with a amber weather warning in place for severe gales until later on tonight, people are advised to not travel unless necessary.

Bus services are set to resume this evening, but a number of roads still remain blocked.

Here are some of the key messages and stories related to Storm Eowyn:

