What awaits you in the ‘Womann’ section are in-depth interviews with local business women who are kicking ass, taking names, and paving the way for others to come after them (all while being dressed to kill), editorial features highlighting holes in the island's maternity and paternity policies, a basic guide to modern feminism, and a list of top watches (TV, not timepieces) and podcasts written, produced, and starring women, courtesy of Gef.