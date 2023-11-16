The Media Isle of Man Awards for Excellence once again showcased the very best of Manx businesses and community initiatives.
Held at the Villa Marina last night (Thursday), the evening was filled with success stories and well-deserved recognition.
The glittering ceremony saw 16 prizes awarded to leading businesses and individuals from the local community, honoured for their achievements during the last 12 months, plus a special lifetime achievement award.
This was won by Port St Mary RNLI helm Richard Leigh who has dedicated 25 years to the voluntary service.
The Business of the Year Award was won by AFD Software, while the Leader of the Year Award was presented to Sue Cook from Junior Achievement.
Employer of the Year went to Barclays for its recognition of the importance of balance in the workplace.
Other winners on the night included:
- Outlier Distilling Company in the Local Food and Drink category
- Castletown Town Commissioners for Community Initiative of the Year
- Love Tech for Education and Learning Initiative of the Year
- Zurich Isle of Man in the Sustainable Business of the Year category
- Suntera Global in Environmental Initiative of the Year
- Stacuity in the New Business of the Year category
- CoinCorner for Digital Innovation of the Year
- Swagelok for Health and Wellbeing Initiative of the Year
- Douglas Choral Union in the Nurturing our Arts, Culture and Heritage category
- TopCare Nursing and Domiciliary Agency in the Small/Medium Enterprise of the Year category
- Island Escapes for Excellence in Customer Service
- Amber Gaming in the Teams Working Together category
- The Isle of Man Steam Packet Company in the Freedom to Flourish category
The awards this year celebrated the island’s rich affiliation with the seas, with Media Isle of Man choosing the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) as its nominated charity.
Adventurer, author and documentary-maker Monty Halls hosted the show, keeping the large crowd entertained before and between the award presentations.
Monty has previously supported the RNLI, which is approaching its 200th anniversary, by pulling a replica lifeboat for 50 miles over the course of three days to raise funds for the charity.
A large number of RNLI volunteers were in attendance, along with all the finalists, the Lieutenant Governor, Chief Minister and the Mayor of Douglas.
Don’t miss our 20-page Awards for Excellence supplement in next week’s Isle of Man Examiner - on sale Tuesday.